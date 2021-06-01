Abdul Qadir Khatri

Master: Food Delivery App UI

Master: Food Delivery App UI
This is my first UI design do give your feedback for improvements.Its a food delivery app ui I have kept it cool and simple wanna know colours do inbox me.Hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
