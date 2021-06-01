Daniyal Pirzada

Fall Leaf Collection

Fall Leaf Collection vector art design branding typography illustrator minimal graphic design animation illustration
Download color palette

The sound of falling leaves and the cold autumn wind create the mood of this collection. Just add ready-made graphics: patterns and gold elements. But also a big variety of individual elements: flowers, color shapes and textures. Be sure to click on the image to see all elements.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/zE6jwm

