Tanya Bulyhina

Landing page for the delivery of honey

Tanya Bulyhina
Tanya Bulyhina
  • Save
Landing page for the delivery of honey landing page design webdesign website landing page landing
Download color palette

Hi Everyone !!!
Make the design of the main page of the site for the delivery of Altai honey by the company "Apiary Ivanovs". The development of the design layout began from scratch according to a text assignment and ended with the packaging of the work for the portfolio.
❤️
Leave your thought on the comment section
----------------------------------------------------

Have a great project? lets colaborate 🤝
contact me at
Instagram || Behance

Google
tatianabdesigner@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Tanya Bulyhina
Tanya Bulyhina

More by Tanya Bulyhina

View profile
    • Like