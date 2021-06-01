Herbarium Watercolor Collection

Watercolor collection of dried plants. This set consists of hand-drawn floral elements that you can easily add to your project.

This plant set was carefully crafted and great attention was paid to details. It consists of different plants that can be used individually or combined into a single composition. Use ready-to-use patterns and frames, or create your own individual composition using all these floral elements.

This is a great addition to create branding for your business, greeting card, photo frames and other beautiful things. Choose one of the ornaments and patterns and create a beautiful logo. Create a branding for your wedding yourself or a design for your pillow that will perfectly fit into your interior.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/0veaxy