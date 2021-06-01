Good for Sale
Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8

Smoking guy illustration

Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8
Anton Fritsler (kit8) for Kit8
Hire Us
  • Save
Smoking guy illustration mercenary agressive strong cigarette blood fighter squad warrior man character vector illustration kit8
Smoking guy illustration mercenary agressive strong cigarette blood fighter squad warrior man character vector illustration kit8
Download color palette
  1. kit8net-Squad-SmokingGuy_01.jpg
  2. kit8net-Squad-SmokingGuy_02.jpg

Smoking guy illustration

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on kit8.net
Good for sale
Smoking guy illustration

Smoking guy illustration from Squad illustration series. This guy knows his job.

This illustration made byAnna Deinek available for download with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉 Kit8.net

Follow us:
Kit8.net | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

E217d98832349c7ba6db356a8e2fbbaf
Rebound of
Big guy character illustration
By Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8
Kit8
Beautiful design assets for startups & designers 🎨
Hire Us

More by Kit8

View profile
    • Like