komal parpattay

Co-WIN : A vaccination app

komal parpattay
komal parpattay
  • Save
Co-WIN : A vaccination app health medical logo colorful design typography logo iconography visual design ui design ui ux healthcare app medical app
Download color palette

UI redesigning of government Co-WIN app.

Check Prototype Here : https://xd.adobe.com/view/06cb09b6-25aa-4c26-80b1-9d222e44e9f1-5398/

komal parpattay
komal parpattay

More by komal parpattay

View profile
    • Like