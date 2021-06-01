Bruno Pianavia

Currus Concept Website

Hi everyone! Recently, I uploaded the hero design for this website. I took into life using Webflow. In the past few months, I've discovered that Webflow is a game-changer. It's very helpful for designers because we don't have to code.

If you want to take a look, you can access the link here:
Thanks for watching!

