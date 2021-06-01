David Salmon

Daily UI - #046 - Invoice

Daily UI - #046 - Invoice dailyui
For the invoice I went for a simple one pager based on the Austin Powers universe, from a supplier to Virtucon Industries (Dr Evil's public facing corp).

Font is Financier Text.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
