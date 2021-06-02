Plant app - Mobile concept app for home garden

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers,
Bought some plants but not sure how to take proper care of them? Here’s a plant concept app that will definitely help!
Using this app you can take care of your home garden by checking information about each of your plants, see tips or get notifications about watering and fertilisation. Moreover, if you notice there’s something wrong, you can simply take a photo and detect pests and diseases.
