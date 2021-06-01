Anton Milyaev

Logo concept for shop of accessories and parts for bicycles

Special update logo for an online shop of accessories and parts for bicycles and e-bike

Let me know your thoughts!
Available for crafting your ideas.
Thanks 😊

Logo for shop of accessories and parts for bicycles and e-bike
