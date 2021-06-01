Daily UI - #045 - Info

Trending designs to inspire you
For the info challenge I put together an info card on Jared Bernhardt, Maryland's prolific attacker. I watched jared and team lose out on the National Championship yesterday, but hope he's still in the running for the Tewaaraton Award (College Lacrosse's best player of the year).
Fonts are Reload (blocky text) and Futura.