David Salmon

Daily UI - #045 - Info

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #045 - Info dailyui
Download color palette

For the info challenge I put together an info card on Jared Bernhardt, Maryland's prolific attacker. I watched jared and team lose out on the National Championship yesterday, but hope he's still in the running for the Tewaaraton Award (College Lacrosse's best player of the year).

Fonts are Reload (blocky text) and Futura.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like