Daniyal Pirzada

625 in 1 Brush Strokes Bundle

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
625 in 1 Brush Strokes Bundle icon minimal logo design branding graphic design vector typography illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Beautiful glamour bundle with metallic, glitter, foil and watercolor brush strokes, circles, frames & more. Ideal for make-up blog, lifestyle blog, scrapbooking, invitations, stickers, planners, posters, business cards, logos, wedding invitation, branding, background and other projects!

All files are saved as PNG files with transparent backgrounds, making them perfect for overlapping and easy manipulation over any background of your choic

GET it now
https://crmrkt.com/RKXEpx

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like