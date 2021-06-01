Dan Alan

MyBoard | Logo Design

MyBoard | Logo Design
Logo design concept for MyBoard. The mark is an abstract representation of the boards forming an "M". Final logo coming soon!

Interested in working together? Shoot me an email at hi@danalan.ca

Freelance Brand Identity Designer from Canada 🤙
