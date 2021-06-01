Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Bhardwaj

Setting of Alarm app

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj
  • Save
Setting of Alarm app app minimal design dailyui daily100challenge dailyuichallenge alarms alarm app setting alarm
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my Day 7 project of DailyUI Challenge

Design Hint...
Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - Figma

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj

More by Aditya Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like