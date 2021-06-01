Paul Ransome

logo illustration design learning camping technology
AEF Tech Camp has 3 major focus.

Summer Camp
Online Learning
Private Tutoring

The aim is for the logo to reflect “camping” but at the same time, let’s not forget that they are not going into the woods.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
