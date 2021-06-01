Gold Foil Layer Styles Photoshop

24K Gold is a fresh collection of tiled one-click gold foil layer styles for Adobe Photoshop, just waiting to make your text and graphics look better than ever with a single click of your mouse! Each of the 100 unique styles is included in gold, blond gold, rose gold, copper and select-your-own-color variations—plus you get $100 in bonus goods with extended licenses!

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/l8JX7y