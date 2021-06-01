Polina

Logo for women`s school

Polina
Polina
  • Save
Logo for women`s school woman logo brand identity blackadnpink pink logo tenderness feminine logo elegant logo flat brand design branding design female logo minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

The task was to create minimal and recognizable logo for women`s school. Knowledges are based on vedic scriptures, so used the silhouette of book and woman, who appeared from it.

Polina
Polina

More by Polina

View profile
    • Like