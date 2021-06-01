Chukwuemeka Ndefo

Fake News from chaos

Fake News from chaos photoshop graphics campaign news
The easy access to social media has given rise to fake News. This results to chaos; yet, it is never enough reason to indulge in fake news. The little girl, Karen (@zaraorjiekwe) is seen adorned in Newspaper dress made by her Mom.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
