Laura Magalhães

Postay

Laura Magalhães
Laura Magalhães
This shot is from a project that I worked on last year.
It's an app that improves your posting frequency on social media. You can schedule the media you want to upload, and the app posts it for you.

I hope you enjoy it! ❤️

Laura Magalhães
Laura Magalhães
UI/UX Designer and Figma lover ✨
