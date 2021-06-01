Payroll Details

Trending designs to inspire you
View how much each of your employees is getting paid, as well as a breakdown of the costs in v1.3 of the Panther app.
The responsive table expands to show a breakdown of costs, the date additional compensation was added, as well as a description of the compensation added by a company admin.
About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co