Payroll Details

View how much each of your employees is getting paid, as well as a breakdown of the costs in v1.3 of the Panther app.

The responsive table expands to show a breakdown of costs, the date additional compensation was added, as well as a description of the compensation added by a company admin.

About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co

Head of Product at Panther
