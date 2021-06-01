Lockdown is over!

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
Here is a subscribe popup for the event site. I hope you enjoyed it! The task was completed for the DailyUI-challenge for non-commercial purposes.
Thank you for your comments and likes💗!