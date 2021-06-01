Stephen DeLorme

The Visual Language of Bitcoin

The Visual Language of Bitcoin

I created this illustration for "The visual language of Bitcoin" chapter in the Bitcoin Design Guide. I started with a a sketch pen sketch, then continued working on it in Photoshop with the Wacom, and then took it into Illustrator for the vector shapes. Received much feedback along the way from the Bitcoin Design Community.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
