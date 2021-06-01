Save our Environment from Nylons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nylon is non-bio degradable, hence, poses a huge threat to the safety of the environment. The little girl, Karen (@zaraorjiekwe), is seen adorned in Nylon dress made by her Mom to raise this awareness.