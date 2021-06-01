Chukwuemeka Ndefo

Save our Environment from Nylons

Save our Environment from Nylons
Nylon is non-bio degradable, hence, poses a huge threat to the safety of the environment. The little girl, Karen (@zaraorjiekwe), is seen adorned in Nylon dress made by her Mom to raise this awareness.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
