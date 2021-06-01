Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
bazen.talks
bazen.

Design Tip - Design Project Phases

bazen.talks
bazen.
bazen.talks for bazen.
Design Tip - Design Project Phases
Have you ever wandered what you should pay attention to when working on a new project? Okay, you have an idea. Now, what's next? 🤔
_
Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91
_

You need to have in mind how that idea reflects on your users and clients. Inspect and analyze your competition, and your user's and client's needs and goals.
It should be a great start! 😊
_
What are your first steps in this process?

bazen.
bazen.
A design​ team that achieves​ your KPIs
Hire Us

