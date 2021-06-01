Design Tip - Design Project Phases

Trending designs to inspire you
Have you ever wandered what you should pay attention to when working on a new project? Okay, you have an idea. Now, what's next? 🤔
_
Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91
_
You need to have in mind how that idea reflects on your users and clients. Inspect and analyze your competition, and your user's and client's needs and goals.
It should be a great start! 😊
_
What are your first steps in this process?