Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Music Store App 🎵
•
Holla guys,
this is a Music Store App for people who want to buy a musical instruments. Why do i make a music instrument store app? well, It's simply because i just want to make it and i also enjoy to play the guitar so it's just make sense at least for me.
•
have a project? you can send me an email!
theosuryaadi@gmail.com
•
Thankyou.