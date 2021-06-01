Labster Design System

Trending designs to inspire you
Labster's color system was created as part of the whole design system.
We provided balance and expansion of the palette by introducing the extended palette used for illustrations, smaller actions and backgrounds.
Also, a small fun fact to indicate the level of care and thought that goes into setting up colors. Each of the main palette (blue, orange, yellow, green, red) has its RGB values divisible by 5.