yuem

podcast logo

yuem
yuem
  • Save
podcast logo talkshow talking talk podcast memorable simple logos logo design logo design branding brand
Download color palette

logo concept for the new thing podcast.

Podcast for media and tech professionals,  featuring interviews with the most innovative people a the intersection of all there.

Need simple and memorable logo?
Drop me email here
📩 yuemgrafis@gmail.com
-
and check this for other portofolio
https://linktr.ee/yuemgrafis

yuem
yuem

More by yuem

View profile
    • Like