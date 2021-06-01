Tesla Mobile App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tesla makes excellent all-electric cars. Their cars are spurred by modern design, innovative technology, and high performance.
This is a mobile app design concept for Tesla's cars. Who doesn't love and appreciate a clean, minimal and eye-catching design?! :)
Learn more about our work here and let's connect.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow us:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github