Kseniia Lobko
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency

Bauhaus Edtech App

Kseniia Lobko
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Kseniia Lobko for Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Bauhaus Edtech App education app motion design motion animation illustrations ui illustration illustration design illustration art illustration interaction ux design ui design ui ux mobile app design mobile app mobile ui ui ux bauhaus100 bauhaus
Are you design-passioned and always hungry for knowledge?
Well, so are we. So take a look at Bauhaus — our new educational app concept. Find out the history, listen to the Bauhaus lectures, and discover the works of that period.

Learning is living. Also think so?

Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
Qubstudio: UX/UI & Branding Agency
