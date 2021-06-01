Miro / DrawingArt

Greenbond

Miro / DrawingArt
Miro / DrawingArt
Hire Me
  • Save
Greenbond energy nature green innovation agricultural enviroment sustainability web responsive ux website ui design drawingart
Greenbond energy nature green innovation agricultural enviroment sustainability web responsive ux website ui design drawingart
Download color palette
  1. Greenbond_shot_1x.jpg
  2. Greenbond _Home.jpg

Just finished designing the new project 💻 for the Greenbond 🌱 company, which is taking the digital initiatives into the sustainable 🌳 future of the organic, agricultural food 🍏 products.

Check real pixels attached. 🥳
Hit "L" for some love! 💛
--
Behance / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / DrawingArt

Greenbond _Home.jpg
5 MB
Download
Miro / DrawingArt
Miro / DrawingArt
Digital creative design studio.
Hire Me

More by Miro / DrawingArt

View profile
    • Like