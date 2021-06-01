Irfan Khan ✪

Quallet Payment App

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Quallet Payment App walkthrough payment app wireframe prototype product design colorpalette interaction ui ux money transfer money app transaction wallet darkmode animation mobile branding dark mode typography illustration uiux
Download color palette

Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed
Quallet a modern Payment app.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com.

Ab7163bc91deac97e95cf1c45431dcfb
Rebound of
Payment App
By Tauseef Khan
Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like