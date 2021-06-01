Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
QHF

QHF hockey stick puck logo hockey player world championship kazakhstan logo design hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
The logo of Kazakhstan ice Hockey Federation — QHF.

The key element is the letter 'Q'. Recognition will be provided by a game with a negative spacing of the letter (the silhouette of the hockey player is located in it). In the tail of the 'Q', the puck is encrypted, flying towards the viewer from the player in the background, and the proportions and rounding make the letter look like a hockey box.

More info here: https://quberten.com/content/hockey-logo-kazakhstan-federation

