Clickable Design
Clickable Agency

Edufun — Kids Education Platform

Clickable Design
Clickable Agency
Clickable Design for Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Edufun — Kids Education Platform startup lesson illustraion trend course school platform schools study education children kid design web landing ux ui
Edufun — Kids Education Platform startup lesson illustraion trend course school platform schools study education children kid design web landing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

👋 Hello guys!

Landing page for the kid's education platform. Want to know more about Clickable? Visit our website or follow us on Instagram to keep up with all of our events!

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like