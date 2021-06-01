Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hassan Mujtaba

SolarHub - Install Solar Panels on Home Roof in Germany

Hassan Mujtaba
Hassan Mujtaba
  • Save
SolarHub - Install Solar Panels on Home Roof in Germany design information architecture website website concept ux ui ui ux web ui design ui ux design web ui ux website design
Download color palette

SolarHub is a german project, providing solar technology to german houses. SolarHub is a mobile-friendly website that helps you visualize the installation of solar panels on your house roof top and provides analysis of how effective is solar panels for your house. Generating your own electricity with the help of Solar Panels installed at your own site and converting solar energy into electricity. SolarHub provides all the necessary hardware required for the installation of the solar panels. You can select and customize the hardware according to your requirements.

Hassan Mujtaba
Hassan Mujtaba

More by Hassan Mujtaba

View profile
    • Like