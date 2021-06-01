SolarHub - Install Solar Panels on Home Roof in Germany

Trending designs to inspire you
SolarHub is a german project, providing solar technology to german houses. SolarHub is a mobile-friendly website that helps you visualize the installation of solar panels on your house roof top and provides analysis of how effective is solar panels for your house. Generating your own electricity with the help of Solar Panels installed at your own site and converting solar energy into electricity. SolarHub provides all the necessary hardware required for the installation of the solar panels. You can select and customize the hardware according to your requirements.