╪ PLACE ◎ o5 - 路燈 ╪
阿嬤家附近的路燈是舊式那種，燈管長長的，不太亮，也不起眼。環山的小鎮多半都是傳統三合院，平時這裡很寧靜，只有年節時，鞭炮聲和香火燃煙才會使這裡熱鬧起來。
大約是一個半月回一次阿嬤家，小時候就算寫完功課也沒有年齡相近的鄰居或親戚陪我玩，我只能獨自在阿嬤家附近探險。在探險路線裡，低矮樹叢及荒蕪農田、稀落的狗叫及鳥鳴，只是一小段路，就構成刺激懸疑緊張的冒險要素。
傍晚的例行公事是到祖祠拜拜，祠堂前面的路燈在夜色中閃著昏黃的亮光，隱約還能看見圍繞在路燈周圍的蚊群。