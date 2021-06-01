zudhire

UI UX Design for shopping app

Mobile app UI UX design for an online shopping application. Their main focus is on Fruits and vegetables and so made a green color theme to feel the freshness. Created a simple user flow to make it friendly to the ordinary users as the targetted customers are homemakers.

Write to me at hello@zudhire.com for mobile app UI UX designs.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
