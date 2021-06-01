Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
╪ PLACE ◎ o4 - 假日 ╪

以前很喜歡家飾店會賣的香氛袋，成分多半都是人工的，其中有款味道令我無法忘懷。那是一包水藍色，上頭印著水彩畫的香氛袋，取名為Holiday，陳列架上寫著「假日」。

對於氣味，總會將記憶揉合當下心情去加總成屬於這個氣味的印象。

大學畢業前的最後一個夏天，我和妳騎著車在超過35度烈陽下的澎湖公路上。機車後照鏡映著妳戴著墨鏡的臉。整條路只有我們這台機車，附近偶見牛和一些散落的房子。公路的右邊被層層的矮樹林遮蔽，海潮的氣味伴著風撲鼻而來。

這是假日的氣味，沒有煩惱的味道，是放在衣櫃裡會飄出淡淡香味，會浸透衣物的香味。

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
