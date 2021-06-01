Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
╪ PLACE ◎ o3 - 夢廣場 ╪

╪ PLACE ◎ o3 - 夢廣場 ╪
那天晚上，我們步行在信義阪急的夢廣場，氣溫和前幾週相比略顯下降，冷空氣裡夾著細雨，霧濛濛中閃著LED廣告牆的刺眼白光。

夢廣場就是個對「都市」想像畫面中最刻板印象的那種地方，廣場四周高樓林立、燈光五彩班爛，營造著先進生活的氣氛。當時第一次來到這裡的我只感覺一陣暈眩，懷疑自己是否真實的存在這個時空。

「冬天的信義區很溫暖。」妳看著巨大的人工聖誕樹說著。
環繞了四周的高樓後，視線回到你的眼睛。穿越廣場時，遠處傳來呼嘯而過的消防車聲。

長大後的冬天印象中比以前還要不冷，是地球變暖，還是製衣的技術變好了。

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
