My attempt at glassmorphism

My attempt at glassmorphism branding design glassmorphism
After being scored low on my first prototype task, I decided to learn more by copying random designs on the internet to boost my skills. This design was found on Youtube. You can also visit the link to the video here. https://youtu.be/uRVnX0k593E. Kindly rate my performance.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
