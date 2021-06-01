Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Satellite - Quside

Satellite - Quside branding character illustration visual development character design illustrator figmadesign figma blackandwhite space astronaut vector illustration vector satellite digital drawing
Series of illustrations for Quside's LinkedIn posts.
Vector illustrations created with Figma Design.
See more work on my instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hellomengual/

