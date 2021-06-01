Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone, I present to you the design of a meditation app that is a part of a case study.
Here you can read the brief Problem statement and proposed solution. You can read the full case study here, https://www.behance.net/gallery/120316417/UX-CASE-STUDY-_-mind-your-head-a-meditation-app
Hope u like it ❤️
A brief intro to the case study.
PROBLEM
With the onset of the pandemic, a large population is affected by stress, anxiety; and their mental health is taking a toll. With the stigma associated with psychotherapy; people are looking for an effective alternative means to handle their mental health problems.
SOLUTION
Introduce meditation and mindfulness techniques to overcome stress and anxiety. The main focus is to deliver easy-to-understand content and not overwhelm the user.
