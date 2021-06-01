SaaS: Task Management Dashboard

In this post, I will show you my new work "Task Management Dashboard".

I create dashboard thinking about time saving and contribute work.

Users and teams can collaborate and plan for different projects through this dashboard.

They can show their progress and team progress.

I hope you enjoy it.

Press L for show love.

Do you have any freelance projects?

Contact With me : muraddc0@gmail.com

Contact With us: itobd2019@gmail.com

My Others portfolio:

Behance-https://www.behance.net/muraddc0b63a

Uplabs-https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain

Fiverr Gigs link: https://www.fiverr.com/uxmurad/design-awesome-dashboard-ui-and-ux