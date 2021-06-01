SaaS: Task Management Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this post, I will show you my new work "Task Management Dashboard".
I create dashboard thinking about time saving and contribute work.
Users and teams can collaborate and plan for different projects through this dashboard.
They can show their progress and team progress.
I hope you enjoy it.
Press L for show love.
Do you have any freelance projects?
Contact With me : muraddc0@gmail.com
Contact With us: itobd2019@gmail.com
My Others portfolio:
Behance-https://www.behance.net/muraddc0b63a
Uplabs-https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain
Fiverr Gigs link: https://www.fiverr.com/uxmurad/design-awesome-dashboard-ui-and-ux