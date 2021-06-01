Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dovan Sanjaya
Whitebox.id

Epic Games Email Receipt Redesign

Dovan Sanjaya
Whitebox.id
Dovan Sanjaya for Whitebox.id
Hire Us
  • Save
Epic Games Email Receipt Redesign dailyui games email receipt invoice
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

Today I got an email receipt from Epic after buying a game. Then, I decide to redesign it myself to look more stylish.

Hope you like it ✌
Don't forget to like and follow us

We are available for collaboration with your creative or development needs
Feel free to shoot an inquiry to hi@whitebox.id

Check us out on
Instagram | LinkedIn | Our Website | Dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Whitebox.id
Whitebox.id
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Whitebox.id

View profile
    • Like