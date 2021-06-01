Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sara Mengual

Mother's Day - Quside

Sara Mengual
Sara Mengual
  • Save
Mother's Day - Quside digital illustration character branding visual development character design illustration design blackandwhite vector illustration figmaillustration figmadesign figma digital drawing
Download color palette

Series of illustrations for Quside's LinkedIn posts.
Vector illustrations created with Figma Design.
_

See more work on my instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hellomengual/

Sara Mengual
Sara Mengual

More by Sara Mengual

View profile
    • Like