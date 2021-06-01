Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe

GoogMaster

GoogMaster combination logo blue green magnify glass g letter logo graphicdesign vector design logo inspiration logomaker logo designer logo design logocreator logo minimal website search engine search technology tech
GoogMaster is a search engine website. This logo is a combinaton of 'G' letter and magnifying glass which symbolizes the search icon.
Logo can be easily used in any corporate section or any website,
For any project inquiries :
qurishemuksit@gmail.com
follow me on Behance
https://www.behance.net/qmuksit

