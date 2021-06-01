Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
samuel oluwatuase

Logo Design For Pilot Logistics

samuel oluwatuase
samuel oluwatuase
  • Save
Logo Design For Pilot Logistics icon minimal logo design branding clean animation
Download color palette

Pilot is a logistics company that delivers goods and services across Nigeria. The aim was to work in the direction of putting smiles on customers faces and also create trust.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
samuel oluwatuase
samuel oluwatuase

More by samuel oluwatuase

View profile
    • Like