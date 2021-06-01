Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily ui 05 | Design App Icon

Daily ui 05 | Design App Icon vector web app typography logo
Daily Ui 05

Challenge :
Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
