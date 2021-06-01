Oleh Idolov

Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond v.3

Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov
  • Save
Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond v.3 composition diversity beach connect globe social videochat d letter socialize team remote dive vector muzli design startup identity logo branding
Download color palette

Dive is the space for remote teams to socialize. Play games, have drop-in conversations, connect on similar topics, watch videos, and do fun activities TOGETHER — on video.

Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov

More by Oleh Idolov

View profile
    • Like