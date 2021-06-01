Visual call flow

Hello guys 👋!

You may not like answering calls from various call centers 🤙, but today I will show you how this type of customer service works. Take a look at the map 🗺️ showing the detailed call flow. It helps to verify the various directions of the conversation ↔️ and includes questions to ask, actions to perform, and whether the call needs to be passed to a manager. Using drag & drop, the user can add or remove individual map components. Cool, isn't it 😎?

