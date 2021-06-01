Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Polka landing page 🔥

Bartlomiej Bednarski for visux
Polka landing page 🔥 green uidesign ui ux uxdesign uxui dashboard design landing flat clean simple ux ui
Small chunk of the landing page.

Image that you can record you call, get a transcript, colaborate. For business owners, teachers, for everyone. You don't need to take any notes. Missed something? No worries, Polka have everything for you.

Rebound of
🎙️🤗 MeetPolka
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
An experienced team which remembers Photoshop 6.0
